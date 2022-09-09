Premier League, EFL postpone next round of fixtures to mourn Queen

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth is displayed at a bus stop outside Westminster Abbey, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respectfollowing the death of Queen Elizabeth, they said on Friday.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

"As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," it said in a statement.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

The EFL said all its fixtures from Sept. 9-10 will be postponed.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

