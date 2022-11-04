PREVIEW-Rugby-Last place at Rugby World Cup to be decided at Dubai tournament















Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States get a final chance to qualify for the Rugby World Cup and keep up an impressive record of participation but must get past three other teams in a final qualification tournament over the next three weeks in Dubai.

The Americans have already faltered with two chances at qualification but will be the favoured side to win the last place at next year's tournament in France.

They meet Hong Kong, Kenya and Portugal in the four-team tournament in Dubai from Sunday until Nov. 18.

The four countries play a round-robin format with matches on Sunday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 and the team that tops the table will be in Pool C at next year's World Cup with Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Wales.

The U.S., who have competed at eight of the previous nine World Cups, have struggled to secure another berth this time round.

They were beaten over two matches by Uruguay in their first attempt in the Americas playoff and then upset by Chile, who edged them by a single point on aggregate over two matches in a repechage tie.

Coach Gary Gold has drafted in former Argentina coach Mario Ledesma and New Zealander John Plumtree, until recently on the All Blacks staff, to help the U.S. Eagles qualify, and had the majority of his squad together in South Africa for a mini tournament over the last month.

Portugal are the only other playoff participant with past World Cup experience, playing in 2007 in France when they lost all four group games and conceded more than 200 points.

They qualified for Dubai after finishing third in the Rugby Europe Championship after Spain were docked points for fielding an ineligible player in the competition.

Kenya were runners up at this year's Africa Cup to Namibia, who secured a World Cup berth, and get another chance in Dubai while Hong Kong participate after losing to Tonga in a qualifying playoff tie in Australia in July.

The final qualification tournament kicks off with Kenya taking on the U.S. first, followed by Hong Kong against Portugal at Dubai's Sevens Stadium on Sunday.

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.