Factbox: Profile of the Los Angeles Rams

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Profile of the National Football Conference's (NFC) Los Angeles Rams, who play the American Football Conference's Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Founded: 1936. Began play in Cleveland as a member of the American Football League before joining the NFL the following year. They have since relocated to Los Angeles, moved to St. Louis before returning to the West Coast.

NFC titles (season): 5 (1979, 1999*, 2001*, 2018, 2021)

Super Bowl titles (season): 1* (1999)

* As St. Louis Rams

Head coach: Sean McVay. The former Washington offensive coordinator was hired by the Rams in 2017 and has quickly made a mark, winning three division crowns in five seasons and, at 36, is the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history.

Starting quarterback: Matthew Stafford. Drafted first overall by Detroit in 2009, Stafford toiled capably for 12 seasons with the lowly Lions where he went 0-3 in the playoffs but is now one win from a Super Bowl title in his first season with the Rams.

2021 regular season schedule: 12-5; 1st in NFC West division

Week 1 - vs Chicago, won 34-14

Week 2 - @ Indianapolis, won 27-24

Week 3 - vs Tampa Bay, won 34-24

Week 4 - vs Arizona, lost 37-20

Week 5 - @ Seattle, won 26-17

Week 6 - @ New York Giants, won 38-11

Week 7 - vs Detroit, won 28-19

Week 8 - @ Houston, won 38-22

Week 9 - vs Tennessee, lost 28-16

Week 10 - @ San Francisco, lost 31-10

Week 11 - Bye week

Week 12 - @ Green Bay, lost 36-28

Week 13 - vs Jacksonville, won 37-7

Week 14 - @ Arizona, won 30-23

Week 15 - vs Seattle, won 20-10

Week 16 - @ Minnesota, won 30-23

Week 17 - @ Baltimore, won 20-19

Week 18 - vs San Francisco, lost 27-24 OT

Path to the Super Bowl - Beat Arizona 34-11 in opening wild card round; Beat Tampa Bay 30-27 in the divisional round; Beat San Francisco 20-17 in the NFC championship.

