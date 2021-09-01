Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Prolific Root replaces Williamson as top-ranked test batsman

Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 26, 2021 England's Joe Root celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File photo

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root replaced New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson as the top-ranked test batsman on Wednesday, riding his red-hot form in the ongoing five-test series against India.

Root began the series fifth in the batting charts but smashed three centuries in as many tests against Virat Kohli's men to reclaim the top position after a six-year gap.

The 30-year-old is the leading scorer in the series with 507 runs from five innings and has registered six test hundreds this year.

Australia run-machine Steve Smith is third in the latest official rankings, ahead of compatriot Marnus Labuschagne.

India opener Rohit Sharma completes the top five, overtaking his captain Kohli, who has had a subdued series in England.

Veteran England seamer James Anderson entered the top five in the test bowling rankings after his consistent performance against India.

The series is level at 1-1 going into the fourth test scheduled at the Oval from Thursday.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

