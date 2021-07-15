Prosecutors target Bahrain Victorious in Tour de France doping probe

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 18 - Pau to Luz Ardiden - France - July 15, 2021 Bahrain Victorious team bus is pictured with a police officer in the foreground after their bus and accommodation was searched by police yesterday REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PAU, France, July 15 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into doping allegations against Tour de France cycling team Bahrain Victorious.

The prosecutor's office in the southern port city of Marseille said that the investigation was into "acquisition, transport, possession, import of a prohibited substance or prohibited method for use by an athlete without medical justification."

The team's accommodation and bus were searched by police after Wednesday's 17th stage. Bahrain Victorious earlier confirmed the police search.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jon Boyle

