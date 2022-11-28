Protester runs onto pitch during Portugal v Uruguay

[1/4] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 28, 2022 A pitch invader runs onto the pitch wearing a t-shirt with a message saying 'Respect for Iranian Women' and holding a rainbow flag during the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington















LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A protester holding a rainbow flag and with a shirt saying "Respect For Iranian Women" on the back ran onto the pitch during Monday's game between Portugal and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.

Security staff quickly intervened and moved away the protester, who also had "Save Ukraine" on the front of his shirt.

The tournament has been surrounded by controversy over hosts Qatar's treatment of the LGBT community as well as anti-government demonstrations in Iran.

