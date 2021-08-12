Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
PSG confirms Messi's wage package will include "$PSG Fan Tokens"

Soccer Football - Lionel Messi Press Conference after signing for Paris St Germain - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 11, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the press conference REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French soccer club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) said on Thursday the wage package of its new Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi will include the crypto currency "$PSG Fan Tokens".

"This initiative positions Paris St Germain once more as one of the most innovative and avant-garde brands in sport globally", the club said in a statement.

Messi joined PSG this week as a free agent after Barcelona acknowledged they could no longer afford him. read more

Sports · 8:35 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Messi's Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi's transfer to French club Paris St Germain included a payment in cryptocurrency fan tokens, a source close to the matter said, providing another big name endorsement for new digital assets.

