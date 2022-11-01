Pub owners in Germany to boycott telecast of Qatar World Cup games















Nov 1 (Reuters) - Some pub owners in Germany will not be showing matches of the upcoming Qatar World Cup, saying they took the decision from "an ethical standpoint" given the Gulf state's record on human rights.

Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

Disquiet over the country's human rights record has led to calls for teams and officials to boycott the games at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

"Too many human rights were violated and from an ethical standpoint, I can't justify it," Fanny Delaune, owner of "Babel" sports bar in Bonn, told Reuters.

"Some understand it and others will watch anyway but ultimately, it's my bar and my decision."

Tobias Epping, who owns "Die Wache" bar, will also do the same.

"Not just me but also my regular customers who I asked to vote on Facebook and Instagram decided not to show the World Cup because there was a point when we said 'enough'," he said.

"The number of workers killed went beyond 15,000, stadiums are air conditioned during times like these and you can't even drink a beer which for me as a bar owner obviously is a part of it: no. We can no longer support that.

"From an economic point of view: was this a smart decision? Probably not. But at least you can go to a bar with a clean conscience..."

A female fan, who did not share her name, said she would support the boycott.

"Even if Qatar had great stadiums and fantastically paid workers, in any case a World Cup during the winter is stupid," she said.

"But in this case, it's totally unacceptable. I don't feel like watching and I fully support a boycott. I won't be watching."

