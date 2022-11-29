Pulisic gives United States 1-0 halftime lead over Iran

[1/5] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Iran v United States - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. after he collides with Iran's Alireza Beiranvand and scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach















DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Christian Pulisic gave the United States a 1-0 halftime lead over Iran in their final World Cup Group B match on Tuesday to give the Americans the upper hand and one foot in the knockout stages.

As things stand, the U.S. are second in the group behind England and will qualify for the last-16 while Iran are third.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Doha; editing by Pritha Sarkar











