Qatar Airways pulls out of 18 destinations to make space at Hamad airport

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 14, 2022 Fifa World Cup 2022 branding is seen at Hamad International Airport REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed















DOHA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has dropped 18 destinations from its schedule in order to make space at Hamad International Airport for airlines carrying fans to next month's soccer World Cup, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.

Qatar, which expects about 500 shuttle flights a day, will host the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament with about 1.2 million visitors.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











