Qatar has faced unfair criticism over World Cup, says organiser

Soccer Football - Nasser Al Khater, CEO of Qatar 2022 and Mattas Grafstrom, FIFA Deputy Secretary General during the Team Workshop for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar, July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DOHA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Qatar has faced a lot of unfair criticism over its hosting of the World Cup that was not based on facts but has responded to any fair criticism, the Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Nasser Al Khater said on Thursday.

World Cup organisers ignored questions about how Qatar's security authorities would punish fans who broke laws such as consuming alcohol in public. They also did not provide details about which countries would send police officers or soldiers to Qatar to help secure the tournament.

Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Edmund Blair

