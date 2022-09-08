Qatar has faced unfair criticism over World Cup, says organiser
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DOHA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Qatar has faced a lot of unfair criticism over its hosting of the World Cup that was not based on facts but has responded to any fair criticism, the Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Nasser Al Khater said on Thursday.
World Cup organisers ignored questions about how Qatar's security authorities would punish fans who broke laws such as consuming alcohol in public. They also did not provide details about which countries would send police officers or soldiers to Qatar to help secure the tournament.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.