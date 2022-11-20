Qatar v Ecuador teams

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday.

Qatar: Saad Alsheeb; Pedro Miguel; Abdelkarim Hassan; Abdelaziz Hatim; Hassan Al-Haydos (captain); Akram Afif; Karim Boudiaf; Homam Ahmed; Bassam Al-Rawi; Boualem Khoukhi; Almoez Ali.

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Felix Torres; Piero Hincapie; Pervis Estupinan; Romario Ibarra; Michael Estrada; Enner Valencia; Angelo Preciado; Gonzalo Plata; Jhegson Mendez; Moises Caicedo.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne, editing by Ed Osmond

