Qatar v Ecuador teams
AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday.
Qatar: Saad Alsheeb; Pedro Miguel; Abdelkarim Hassan; Abdelaziz Hatim; Hassan Al-Haydos (captain); Akram Afif; Karim Boudiaf; Homam Ahmed; Bassam Al-Rawi; Boualem Khoukhi; Almoez Ali.
Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Felix Torres; Piero Hincapie; Pervis Estupinan; Romario Ibarra; Michael Estrada; Enner Valencia; Angelo Preciado; Gonzalo Plata; Jhegson Mendez; Moises Caicedo.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- GolfRahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe's number one
Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour championship in Dubai by two shots on Sunday as Rory McIlroy finished fourth to end the season as European number one for the fourth time.