Qatar's beIN Sports says Saudi Arabia will soon lift ban

Egyptian clients wait at one of the outlets of Qatari-funded beIN Sports channel in Cairo, Egypt June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Wednesday Saudi Arabia will soon lift a ban on the broadcaster, which was the TV channel's "singular objection" to the takeover of Premier League's Newcastle United by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund (PIF).

It said in a statement that it has been approached by Riyadh to settle legal cases, including a $1 billion investment arbitration.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

