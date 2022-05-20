Qatar's emir wants World Cup visitors to respect his country's culture

May 20 (Reuters) - Qatar hopes to welcome the world to Doha for the soccer World Cup but also "we expect and we want people to respect our culture", Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Friday in Berlin when asked about gay people attending the tournament.

The Gulf, Muslim-majority state will host the first World Cup in the Middle East for a month from late November.

Hotels that are on the official list of recommended accommodation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are required to welcome guests in a "non-discriminatory manner" or face termination of contracts, FIFA said earlier this month.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Hugh Lawson

