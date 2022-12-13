Rabiot, Upamecano doubtful for France clash against Morocco















Dec 13 (Reuters) - Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot are both doubtful for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Morocco after missing collective training on Tuesday.

Centre back Upamecano and Rabiot, who suffer from a cold, are on light training indoors, the French federation (FFF) said.

Upamecano had already missed Monday's training session.

Should they be ruled out, Ibrahima Konate would start at centre back while Youssouf Fofana would be expected to be alongside Antoine Griezmann and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.