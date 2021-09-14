Raducanu hits Met Gala red carpet in New York victory lap

Sep 11, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion and overnight star Emma Raducanu's New York victory lap included a stroll across the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, where the Briton took her place among sport, film and fashion's brightest stars.

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and sister Venus, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, former world number one Maria Sharapova and Raducanu's Flushing Meadows final opponent Leylah Fernandez were among the tennis players serving up looks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps.

Raducanu attended the event dressed in Chanel, in her latest A-List appearance as she hops from interview to interview since her unprecedented run from qualifier to U.S. Open champion rocketed her to the very top of British tennis. read more

The 18-year-old and tennis cohorts were joined by other sport luminaries including Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook and two-time soccer World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge

