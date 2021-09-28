Raducanu's U.S. Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu's outfit from her victorious U.S. Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

Raducanu defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years, climbing 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory.

"A legendary run: preserved," tweeted the Tennis Hall of Fame on Monday.

"Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection!"

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.