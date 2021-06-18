Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Rahm keeps his nerve to stay in the hunt for maiden major title

2 minute read

Jun 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Jon Rahm plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 18 (Reuters) - World number three Jon Rahm stayed in the frame for his first-major title on Friday as he headed into the U.S. Open weekend at three-under par and two strokes behind the clubhouse lead at Torrey Pines.

The 26-year-old Spaniard struggled to hit the fairway early on in the round, but found his footing on the back half of the course, carding a respectable one-under par 70, with a pair of birdies on the final five holes in San Diego.

"I just have to swing a little bit harder with the driver, and that's exactly what I did starting on 13," the five-time PGA Tour winner told reporters.

"Those drivers... on 13, 15, 17, and 18 were absolutely perfect. They were all exactly the way I thought they were going to be, the way I visualised them. Sometimes that's what you need to do.

"I focus more on visualising the shots rather than just getting too technical because I started thinking of it too much on the swing, and I just kind of let it come to me."

The solid performance comes after Rahm was forced to abandon a six-shot lead having completed 54 holes at the Memorial tournament in Ohio earlier this month after returning a positive coronvirus test. read more

"What happened a couple of weeks ago is something I can't control, unfortunately, but what I can do is control what I do every time," said Rahm.

Reporting by Andrew Both, writing by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · June 18, 2021 · 8:41 PM UTCBland sets U.S. Open pace, Matsuyama flirts with cut

Englishman Richard Bland, in only his fourth major appearance, upstaged some of the game's biggest names to grab the early U.S. Open second-round lead on Friday while Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was at risk of missing the cut.

SportsNo spectators 'least risky' option for Tokyo 2020, experts say
SportsMLB roundup: D-backs take record 23rd consecutive road loss
SportsReturning U.S. Olympians rely on experience for another shot at glory
SportsEngland given reality check by gutsy Scotland in stalemate