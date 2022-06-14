Rahm says staying 'mentally sane' biggest asset for U.S. Open

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Jon Rahm addresses the media during a press conference for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

BROOKLINE, Mass., June 14 (Reuters) - Jon Rahm understands more than many the type of unwavering mental strength it takes to win a U.S. Open and the defending champion said on Tuesday there are no shortcuts when it comes to the challenge that awaits.

The Spanish world number two, speaking to reporters ahead of the championship widely accepted as the most gruelling of all, said The Country Club layout this week will prove punishing for anyone who is not on top of all facets of their game.

"You need to drive well, hit your irons well, chip well, and putt well and be mentally sane for four days. You can't hide, period," said Rahm. "I think that your biggest asset is mental strength out here, and that's what you need."

Rahm hit on all those targets a year ago at Torrey Pines where he birdied the final two holes, including an 18-footer at the last after draining a left-to-right putt from 25 feet at the 17th, for a one-shot U.S. Open victory.

Players will get another typical U.S. Open challenge this week outside Boston with firm and fast-running conditions at a venue where fairways are tricky to hit and the greens are small.

"It's not the biggest greens out there, right? And the ones that have a healthy size don't play like it, like the par-three sixth. It's a bigger green, but quite a bit of slopes," said Rahm.

"You can easily end up off of it even though on paper it is big. I think that's the biggest challenge."

Rahm is not in the same form he was in 2021 and did not fare particularly well at the year's first two majors having tied for 27th place at the Masters and finishing in a share of 48th at the PGA Championship.

The Spaniard, however, is not focused on becoming only the eighth player to successfully defend his U.S. Open title and fully expects there to be many bumps along the way should he successfully defend his title.

"You are going to have a lot of holes where things are going to go wrong, but I just have to know going into it and accept certain things that happen," said Rahm. "Obviously, as every U.S. Open, par is a good score."

Rahm will play the first two rounds this week in the company of British Open champion Collin Morikawa and 2021 U.S. Amateur winner James Piot.

