Raiders coach Gruden resigns after homophobic, sexist emails uncovered

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday said he had resigned after emails that included racist, sexist and homophobic language were uncovered.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," he said in a statement posted on the team's Twitter account.

"I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

