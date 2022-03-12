Raiders, DE Maxx Crosby agree to $98.98M extension

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) celebrates after getting a sack against the NFC during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-12 00:40:37 GMT+00:00 - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby agreed to a four-year extension worth $98.98 million.

Crosby, 24, is guaranteed $53 million under terms of the extension, NFL Network reported, and will receive $95 million in new money over the lifetime of the deal.

He wears uniform No. 98 for the Raiders.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Crosby would have been in the final year of his contract in 2022. An All-Pro last season, Crosby has 25 career sacks, including eight last season.

"Maxx Crosby exemplifies the characteristics of a Raider," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in a statement. "His work ethic and leadership are unmatched and we're thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of this organization for years to come. It's an exciting day for Maxx and for the Raider Nation."

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.