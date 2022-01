Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 Australia players walk off the pitch after the end of the day REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Rain delayed the start of the third day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Australia, who lead the five-match series 3-0, declared on 416 for eight shortly before the close of play on Thursday. England will resume on 13 without loss.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris

