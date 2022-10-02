Rain delays start of Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - October 2, 2022 Marshals clear water from the track before of the race REUTERS/Caroline Chia















SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix is set to start a little more than an hour late due to a delay forced by a tropical downpour on Sunday.

The race, originally set to start at 2000 local time (1200GMT), will now begin at 2105 local time (1305GMT) with the cars scheduled to set off on their formation lap.

"The Pit Lane Open and whole Start Procedure has been delayed due to the weather conditions," an FIA spokesperson said in a statement.

"Procedures are already underway trackside to clear standing water," it added.

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for Ferrari.

Championship leader Max Verstappen will start eighth, denting his hopes of wrapping up a second successive title with five races to spare.

