Rain delays toss ahead of second ODI between England and SA

Cricket - England v South Africa - ODI series - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 22, 2022 Spectators are seen wearing rain wear outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

MANCHESTER, July 22 (Reuters) - Rain delayed the toss before the start of the second One Day International between England and South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.

It was unclear when the ODI, which was scheduled to start at 1100 GMT, would get underway after steady rain through the morning in Manchester.

Friday’s ODI is the second in a three-match series. South Africa won the first one at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday by 62 runs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.