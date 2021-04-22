Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SportsRams CB Darious Williams signs first-round tender

The Los Angeles Rams signed cornerback Darious Williams to a first-round tender on Wednesday.

The deal keeps Williams in Los Angeles, where he is slated to earn $4.77 million next season. The 28-year-old was a restricted free agent.

In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games and started 10 of them. He had four interceptions, doubling his total from the previous season. He returned one pick for a touchdown last season.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Williams as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham in 2018. He appeared in three games with Baltimore before the Rams plucked him off waivers during the same season.

