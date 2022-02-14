1 minute read
Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after win over Bengals
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb 13 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after catching two touchdown passes during his team's 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.