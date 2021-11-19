Rangers extend contract of manager Chris Woodward through 2023

Jul 11, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) reacts before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-19 23:08:22 GMT+00:00 - The Texas Rangers extended the contract of manager Chris Woodward through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024, on Friday.

The team did not announce financial terms.

Woodward has a record of 160-224 since he was named manager on Nov. 3, 2018. The Rangers finished the 2021 season with a 60-102 record, putting them 35 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.

Still, Rangers officials seem confident he has the team moving in the right direction.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Woody, and we are all committed to a shared vision for the direction of the ballclub," said Jon Daniels, the team's president of baseball operations, in a news release. "He has helped to lay the foundation of our culture here at the Rangers, and we feel confident in his leadership abilities moving forward."

Woodward, 45, ranks sixth in games managed in club history. Ron Washington is first with 1,275 from 2007-14.

"After seeing Woody's passion and consistency firsthand over the last year, extending our partnership is an easy decision," general manager Chris Young said. "I look forward to continuing our shared commitment to improving the club."

Woodward spent all or parts of 12 seasons playing in the majors beginning in 1999 with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox.

He held coaching positions with Seattle (2013-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-18) before joining the Rangers.

