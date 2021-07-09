Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rangers, F Brett Howden agree to one-year deal

1 minute read

Dec 28, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Brett Howden (21) celebrates after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-09 15:24:49 GMT+00:00 - The New York Rangers and restricted free agent forward Brett Howden agreed to a one-year deal on Friday.

The team did not release financial details, but the New York Post reported it is worth $885,000.

Howden, 23, appeared in 42 games in 2020-21 and had seven points (one goal, six assists) and 11 penalty minutes. In 178 games with the Rangers (2018-21), he has posted 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists).

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Howden with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and traded him to the Rangers on Feb. 26, 2018, with Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, Tampa Bay's first-round pick in 2018 and a conditional pick in 2019 for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller.

