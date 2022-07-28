Rangers sign former No. 2 pick Kaapo Kakko to $4.2M extension

May 5, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers skates back to the bench as the Washington Capitals celebrate a second period goal by Nic Dowd #26 at Madison Square Garden. Bruce Bennett/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

July 28 - Forward Kaapo Kakko and the New York Rangers agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $4.2 million.

The Rangers selected Kakko second overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, and he set the team record with 19 points as an 18-year-old.

Kakko, 21, played in 43 games in 2021-22, notching seven goals and 11 assists (18 points) and a plus-nine rating. He had five total points in the postseason.

The Finland product has played in 157 career NHL games, scoring 26 goals with 32 assists. Kakko's 58 points are tied for the fourth most all-time among Rangers who were 20 or younger as of Jan. 31 in that season.

--Field Level Media

