Rangers Women coach banned for six matches for headbutt















LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson has been banned for six games for headbutting Celtic manager Fran Alonso last month, the Scottish FA said on Thursday.

The 52-year-old approached Alonso from behind following the 1-1 draw in the Scottish Women's Premier League clash on March 27 and butted the back of his head.

McPherson, who admitted violent conduct, later apologised and said he would "accept in full" any punishment.

Feelings had been running high after Celtic rescued a point with a last-gasp equaliser.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis











