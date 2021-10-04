Skip to main content

Ranieri set to become new Watford manager - reports

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Sampdoria - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 3, 2021 Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Former Chelsea and Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has arrived at Watford's training ground after agreeing to become the Premier League club's new manager, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

Ranieri, who famously led Leicester to the league title in the 2015-16 season, is expected to sign a contract with Watford later on Monday.

The 69-year-old, who left Serie A club Sampdoria at the end of last season, will replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard left Watford a day after their 1-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Italian Ranieri could bring a wealth of experience to Watford, having previously managed Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Watford are 15th in the Premier League on seven points from seven matches, four points above the relegation zone. They next play second-placed Liverpool at home on Oct. 16 after the international break.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

