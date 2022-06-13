Rapinoe, Morgan headline U.S. CONCACAF W Championship squad

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Quarterfinal - Netherlands v United States - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - July 30, 2021. Megan Rapinoe of the United States wraps tape on the finger of Alex Morgan of the United States REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

June 13 (Reuters) - Veteran forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan headline the 23-player United States women's squad for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.

The eight-team tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, serves as a qualifier for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.

The four-times World Cup winners will rely on a mix of experienced talent and newcomers, with just 10 members of the squad having experience in World Cup and Olympic qualifying.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Stalwarts including 37-year-old captain Becky Sauerbrunn and 2021 U.S. Women's Soccer Player of the Year Lindsey Horan feature alongside 20-year-old sensation and National Women's Soccer League Rookie of the Year Trinity Rodman.

"We’ve been evaluating a lot of games and hours of video and have had extensive conversations among the coaching staff," head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. "As usual, the players don’t make these decisions easy."

The back-to-back defending champions will face Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A, with Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago in Group B.

The winners of Group A play the Group B runners-up in the semi-final round and vice versa.

The top two teams in each group also qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament runs from July 4-18.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.