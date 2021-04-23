Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee, the team announced Friday.

Boucher was injured during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 114-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He avoided major structural damage.

The Raptors said they will update Boucher's status based on the progression of his rehab.

The 28-year-old Boucher is in the midst of his best NBA season with averages of 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots in 59 games (13 starts). He has knocked down 88 3-pointers, hitting 38.9 percent from long range.

Overall, Boucher has career averages of 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 150 games (13 starts) in three-plus seasons. He played one game for the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and the rest for the Raptors.

Toronto has won four straight games entering Saturday's contest against the New York Knicks.

