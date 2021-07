Raptors' Jalen Harris banned one year for drug violation

May 14, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) dribbles the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-02 00:09:00 GMT+00:00 - Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of the anti-drug program, the league announced Thursday.

Harris is able to apply for reinstatement in one year.

The NBA's list of banned drugs doesn't include marijuana.

The league said it is prohibited from disclosing information regarding testing or treatment under the program. The players association and teams also are prevented from divulging details.

According to published reports, Harris is the first player since Tyreke Evans in 2019 to be banned under the policy.

Among other players to draw bans in the past are Chris Andersen, O.J. Mayo, Micheal Ray Richardson, Stanley Roberts and Roy Tarpley.

Harris, who turns 23 in August, averaged 7.4 points in 13 appearances (two starts) for the Raptors this season. He was a second-round pick (59th overall) in the 2020 draft out of Nevada.

Harris will enter the NBA drugs of abuse program and will be eligible to seek reinstatement if the NBA medical director determines he has successfully completed the program. Toronto will still hold Harris' rights.

