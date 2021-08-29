Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins carted off with knee injury

2021-08-29 01:37:40 GMT+00:00 - Baltimore second-year running back J.K. Dobbins was carted to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury in the Ravens' final preseason game Saturday night against the Washington Football Team.

Dobbins suffered the injury on the opening drive. Baltimore's starting RB was sandwiched after catching a screen pass. His left leg appeared to get bent backward. He wasn't able to put any pressure on it and needed help to the sideline.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games (one start) as a rookie. He also caught 18 passes for 120 yards out of the backfield. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry, the second-highest by a rookie over the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN. The Saints' Alvin Kamara averaged 6.1 in his rookie season in 2017.

Gus Edwards is Baltimore's No. 2 running back.

--Field Level Media

