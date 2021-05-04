Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva signed Tuesday with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

Multiple outlets reported it was a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million guaranteed.

Villanueva, 32, earned two Pro Bowl selections (2017, 2018) and appeared in 96 games (90 starts) in seven seasons with the Steelers.

The 6-foot-9, 320-pound veteran started all 16 games for the fifth consecutive campaign in 2020, playing every offensive snap for the third consecutive year.

The team said Villanueva will start at right tackle for the Ravens, who traded Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs before the draft. He will also provide depth behind All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is coming off a season-ending ankle injury.

