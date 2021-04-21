The six English Premier League clubs who signed up for the European Super League withdrew on Tuesday - 48 hours after it was announced - leaving the project in tatters.

Here are reactions to the dramatic U-turns of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur after they bowed to the pressure following widespread condemnation of the project.

UEFA PRESIDENT ALEKSANDER CEFERIN

"They are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game. The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."

MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER AYMERIC LAPORTE

"I still believe there are plenty of things to improve but this was definitely not the right way and I'm very proud to see the answer from the football fans around the world."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON (before the news)

"The decision by Chelsea and Manchester City is - if confirmed - absolutely the right one and I commend them for it.

"I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead."

EX-MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER AND SKY PUNDIT GARY NEVILLE

"The people have spoken. We were on the brink of anarchy if this continued...Perez might have (the owners of the six Premier League clubs) on a £100 million fine - I hope so - I hope Perez has got them on a massive fine to withdraw, the lot of them, I hope they basically end up eating each other."

EX-ENGLAND STRIKER AND NOW TV PRESENTER GARY LINEKER

"We've got our ball back"

FORMER ARSENAL MIDFIELDER CESC FABREGAS

"Well done football fans. This beautiful sport is nothing without you."

LIVERPOOL GREAT KENNY DALGLISH

"The fans have always been and will always be integral to Liverpool Football Club. In so many ways they are the Club. I am relieved to know that the Club has listened to them."

BARCELONA DEFENDER GERARD PIQUE

"Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever."

FORMER ARSENAL STRIKER IAN WRIGHT

"Remember who you are, what you are and who you represent!"

