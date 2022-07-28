Reaction to Sebastian Vettel's retirement

July 28 (Reuters) - Reaction to four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel's announcement on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the season:

Seven times world champion LEWIS HAMILTON

"Sebastian, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an even greater honour to call you my friend. You’re leaving this sport better than you found it which is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man."

Haas driver MICK SCHUMACHER, son of Michael

"I’m so sad that you’re leaving, but at the same time excited for you and this new chapter of your life. You’ve been and still are such an important person to me and I’m thankful for our friendship. Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to the sport we both love, I can’t wait for our last races together. Thank you, Seb - you’re an inspiration."

Ferrari driver and former team mate CHARLES LECLERC

"What a person and what a driver. We’ll miss you, Sebastian."

RED BULL

"Danke, Sebastian. Cheers for the good times!"

FERRARI

"It’s been an honour to share so many memories with you in Formula One. Looking forward to enjoying the last few races together in the paddock. Best of luck for your future challenges in life."

Retired triple champion JACKIE STEWART

"Four world championships, 53 wins and consistently cheeky! Congratulations, Sebastian, on a career that will always go down in the history books as one of the greatest of all time."

MCLAREN

"Legend status. Congratulations on a remarkable career, Sebastian. A champion on and off the track."

Mercedes driver GEORGE RUSSELL

"Enjoy your retirement, Seb, you’re a true F1 legend! You’ll be missed mate."

Former Red Bull team mate MARK WEBBER

"Congratulations mate."

