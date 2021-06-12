Reactions to collapse of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark fan holding Christian Eriksen t-shirt Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand

Quotes on Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is in stable condition in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during his team's European Championship match against Finland on Saturday.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition is stable. The thoughts of Finland's men's national team, the Football Association of Finland, and the Finnish footballing family are with Eriksen, his loved ones and the Danish team." - Finland national team on Twitter

"Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith... I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully." - UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin

"The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I'm counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!" - Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo

"Come on Christian, we're with you!" - former Italy international Francesco Totti

"Forza Chris all our thoughts are with you!" - Inter Milan

"Forza Chris, we are by your side." - Italy national team

"Please God" - Fabrice Muamba, former English player who was forced to retire after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in March 2012.

"Come on Chris! Please Chris" - Eriksen's Inter Milan team-mate Lautaro Martinez.

"Sending Christian Eriksen, his family and friends and the Danish national football team all our good wishes. We are with you." – Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President

"Our thoughts and best wishes are with Chris Eriksen and his family." - FIFA President Gianni Infantino

