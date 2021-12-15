Real, Barca and Bilbao take legal action against LaLiga over CVC deal

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have taken legal action against LaLiga after the Spanish top flight agreed a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners last week, the clubs said on Wednesday.

Real said the CVC deal was "an illegal transaction that causes irreparable damage to the entire Spanish football sector and flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of Spanish sports law and the La Liga statutes".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.