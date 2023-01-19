Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup















Jan 19 (Reuters) - Real Madrid came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday thanks to a brilliant second-half performance by substitute Dani Ceballos.

The 26-year-old midfielder delivered an assist for Real's first goal, created the opening for the second and scored the winner for the visitors who looked to be on the brink of elimination when they trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Villarreal moved quickly into the lead with a Etienne Capoue strike in the fourth minute and extended their lead in the 41st with Samuel Chukwueze.

But Ceballos came off the bench in the 56th minute to play a pivotal role in all of Real Madrid goals.

One minute after coming on, he assisted Vinicius Jr who scored with a point-blank shot.

Twelve minutes later he crossed to Karim Benzema whose towering header was denied by Filip Jorgensen but allowed Eder Militao to score from the rebound. In the 86th minute Ceballos slotted a perfect low shot from just inside the box to give Real Madrid the win.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar











