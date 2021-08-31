Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga

1/2

Soccer Football - UEFA Under 21 Championship - Group C - Russia v France - Haladas Sportkomplexum, Szombathely, Hungary - March 28, 2021 France's Eduardo Camavinga REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club annunced on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million).

"Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F. C. have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

Born in a refugee camp in Angola to Congolese parents, Camavinga's family emigrated to France. He came through the ranks of local club Stade Rennes -- making his first team debut in Ligue 1 aged 16 years, four months and 27 days.

In 2020 Camavinga became the youngest player to represent France since 1917 at 17 years, nine months and 29 days old.

