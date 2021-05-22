Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SportsRecord-breaking French centenarian cyclist dies aged 109

Frenchman Robert Marchand, who won fame late in life by setting world records for centenarian cyclists, has died at the age of 109, a local official said on Saturday.

Marchand died overnight in a retirement home in Mitry-Mory, the mayor of the suburb east of Paris wrote on Facebook.

Marchand, an amateur cyclist who was in the saddle for over 90 years, held the world record for cycling 100 km (62 miles) in the 100–105 and over-105 categories. He also held the world records for the distance cycled in one hour in both categories.

"Rest in peace my friend and thank you for all the dreams you lived!" Mitry-Mory Mayor Charlotte Blandiot-Faride wrote on Facebook.

Asked in 2018 what the secret of his longevity was, he said: "Use everything and abuse nothing."

