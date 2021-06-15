Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Hungary v Portugal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 15, 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Alex Pantling

BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated becoming the first player to appear in five European Championships with a brace as they got their title defence off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over a determined Hungary on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's 87th-minute penalty after a foul on Rafa Silva meant he overtook Michel Platini for most European Championship goals scored, taking his tally to 10, after Raphael Guerreiro's deflected goal had given them the lead three minutes earlier.

Ronaldo, who missed a sitter in the first half, then delivered the final blow to a spirited Hungary side with a goal after a brilliant Portugal move in stoppage time.

Before Portugal's goal rush, Hungary thought they had snatched a first win over the visitors in their 14th meeting much to the delight of a packed stadium when Szabolcs Schon had the ball in the net. But the winger's effort was disallowed for offside in the build-up.

