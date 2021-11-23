Record viewership for 2021 NWSL finale

Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Washington Spirit fans cheer during the NWSL Championship match against the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Viewership for Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship match increased 216% over the 2019 finale, the league reported on Tuesday.

The Washington Spirit's 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars in Louisville, Kentucky, averaged 525,000 viewers on CBS, the NWSL said, after the majority of the regular season was broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming service. read more

It was the league's most-watched championship match, marking a significant increase in audience over 2019's game, which was broadcast on ESPN.

The championship returned this season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NWSL to suspend its typical schedule in 2020 in favor of a one-off "Challenge Cup" tournament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.