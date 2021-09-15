Factbox: Records held by Novak Djokovic

Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/File photo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Following is a selection of records held by world number one Novak Djokovic:

* Most Grand Slam titles won (20 - tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal)

* Most number of weeks as the world number one (338)

* Only player in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice

* Most Australian Open titles (nine)

* Most Grand Slam finals reached (31 - tied with Federer)

* Only player to reach at least nine semi-finals at all four Grand Slams

* Only player to reach at least six finals at each Grand Slam

* Most number of ATP Masters titles won (36 - tied with Nadal)

* Only player to win all nine ATP Masters tournaments twice

* Only player to win six ATP Masters titles in a single season (2015)

* Won 31 consecutive matches at ATP Master tournaments

* Only player to win the season-ending ATP Finals four years in a row (2012-2015)

* Beat all top 10 players in a single season (2015)

* Most ATP Player of the Year awards (six - tied with Pete Sampras)

Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar

