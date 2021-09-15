Sports
Factbox: Records held by Novak Djokovic
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Following is a selection of records held by world number one Novak Djokovic:
* Most Grand Slam titles won (20 - tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal)
* Most number of weeks as the world number one (338)
* Only player in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice
* Most Australian Open titles (nine)
* Most Grand Slam finals reached (31 - tied with Federer)
* Only player to reach at least nine semi-finals at all four Grand Slams
* Only player to reach at least six finals at each Grand Slam
* Most number of ATP Masters titles won (36 - tied with Nadal)
* Only player to win all nine ATP Masters tournaments twice
* Only player to win six ATP Masters titles in a single season (2015)
* Won 31 consecutive matches at ATP Master tournaments
* Only player to win the season-ending ATP Finals four years in a row (2012-2015)
* Beat all top 10 players in a single season (2015)
* Most ATP Player of the Year awards (six - tied with Pete Sampras)
