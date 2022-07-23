Reigning champion Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles heats

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 100 Metres Hurdles - Heats - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 23, 2022 Nia Ali of the U.S. looks dejected after falling during her heat REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - Reigning champion Nia Ali of the United States crashed out of her 100 metres hurdles heat at the World Championships on Saturday as she hit a hurdle and fell to the track.

The American had the early lead and was battling Jamaican Britany Anderson when she scraped her knee on the penultimate barrier at Hayward Field.

Ali wobbled and tried to recover but could not regain her momentum as she was unable to get her lead leg over the final hurdle before crashing onto the track and could only watch as the rest of the field crossed the finish line.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.