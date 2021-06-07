Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Reigning women's tennis champ Puig to miss Tokyo Games due to surgery

2 minute read

Aug 10, 2019; Mason, OH, USA; Monica Puig (PUR) returns a shot against Anastasia Potapova (RUS) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Monica Puig, the reigning Olympic gold medallist in women's singles tennis, said she will miss the Tokyo Games and the rest of the 2021 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Puig, 27, became the first athlete representing Puerto Rico to win Olympic gold in 2016 when she defeated Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 in the women's singles final at the Rio Olympics.

"About a week ago I underwent my second shoulder surgery to repair my rotator cuff and biceps tendon and this does put me in a very difficult position and having to sit out of the Tokyo Olympics this year," Puig said on Instagram on Sunday.

"It is very difficult and it was with a very heavy heart I took this decision. Obviously, my team and I are thinking long term and prolonging my career for as many years as possible and hoping to play in the Paris 2024 Olympics."

The world number 168 last played at the 2020 French Open where she was knocked out in the first round.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23-Aug. 8.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 12:34 PM UTCOsaka withdraws from pre-Wimbledon event in Berlin

Naomi Osaka pulled out of next week's Berlin WTA 5000 grasscourt tournament on Monday, raising doubts about the four-times Grand Slam champion's participation at Wimbledon later this month.

SportsMLB roundup: Red Sox get rare sweep at Yankee Stadium
SportsMurray backs Federer’s ‘sensible decision’ to pull out of French Open
SportsFrench Open to consider starting night sessions earlier in future
SportsAmerican Roberts wins BMX freestyle world gold for third time

American Hannah Roberts underlined her status as favourite for gold when BMX freestyle makes its Olympic debut by winning the world title in Montpellier on Monday.