Reigning world champion Lyles, Tokyo medallist Thomas advance in 200 metres

EUGENE, Ore., June 25 (Reuters) - World champion Noah Lyles overcame a recent COVID-19 diagnosis to scorch the men's 200 metres preliminaries at the U.S. championships on Saturday, while Tokyo bronze medallist Gabby Thomas and fan-favourite Sha'Carri Richardson advanced on the women's side.

The top three finishers in Eugene, Oregon, who meet certain qualifying standards, and reigning global title-holders will compete at the world championships, which will be held in the United States for the first time from July 15 at the same track. read more

Lyles was the fastest man in the 200 metres heats in 19.95 seconds, with 100 metres world champion Christian Coleman, 18-year-old sensation Erriyon Knighton and Tokyo silver medallist Kenny Bednarek winning their respective heats.

Lyles said COVID-19 kept him off the track from Monday through Saturday last week.

"From what I can see I haven't had too much concern - at the same time, me and my coach are taking this race by race. He says if anything is looking abnormal, we're pulling out," said Lyles, who also collected bronze in Tokyo.

Fred Kerley, who won the 100 metres final the night before, also advanced.

Thomas won her heat in 22.59, while Richardson, who had failed to advance in the 100 metres, finished a tenth of a second slower to reach to the semi-finals. read more

National collegiate indoor champion Abby Steiner produced the fastest time in 22.14, while world silver medallist Brittany Brown also advanced to the semi-final.

World champion Nia Ali, who took time off after giving birth in May 2021, won her 100 metres hurdles semi-final, while world recorder-holder Kendra Harrison produced the fastest overall time in 12.40.

"I needed the races, I've been out a year, happy to come out and compete," said Ali, who also collected silver in Rio.

Reigning world champion Grant Holloway and twice Olympian Devon Allen, who is juggling a career as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) won their respective heats in the men's 110 metres hurdles opening round.

"That felt good. Just to come back and see what happens - I'm excited with everything," said Holloway, who took silver in Tokyo.

Allen, who put the track world on notice when he produced the third-fastest all-time performance in New York earlier this month, said he would "take it easy" with the gridiron for a bit. read more

World and Olympic silver medallist Rai Benjamin advanced to the men's 400 metres hurdles final in 47.93 seconds.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon and Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Pritha Sarkar

