Factbox: 'Remarkable achievement': Reactions to Raducanu winning U.S. Open

Sep 11, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion.

She is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.

Here are some reactions to the win:

BRITAIN'S QUEEN ELIZABETH, IN MESSAGE TO RADUCANU

"I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

"I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters."

BORIS JOHNSON, PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

"What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu

"You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you."

NICOLA STURGEON, FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND

"I suspect tonight is one of these sporting occasions that will be talked about for decades to come. Two great players who will no doubt dominate women’s tennis for years to come."

18-TIME GRAND SLAM SINGLES WINNER MARTINA NAVRATILOVA

"A star is born- Emma Raducanu makes history - never has a qualifier won a major- men or women- and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again

"Leylah Fernandez will be back -both are champions but Emma has the trophy- well done!!!"

11-TIME GRAND SLAM WINNER ROD LAVER

"Well done Emma Raducanu, the first of many duels with Leylah Fernandez. I've no doubt many more majors await for both of you. Another historic moment at the #USOpen - congratulations."

FORMER ENGLAND SOCCER INTERNATIONAL GARY LINEKER

"What a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman. Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on a truly staggering achievement. US Open winner at 18 without losing a set. Extraordinarily fabulous."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

